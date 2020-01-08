Brady: ‘I still have more to prove’
BOSTON — Whether Tom Brady will return as quarterback of the New England Patriots next season is still an open question. But the 42-year-old on Wednesday gave another indication that he isn’t done playing football.
In an Instagram post to fans, Brady said “I still have more to prove” following a season that ended with the Patriots failing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.
New England’s season ended with a 20-13 loss in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL title game and three-time winner of the league MVP, Brady could become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.
Longtime coach of Michigan St. dies
George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was an assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s that won four Super Bowls, died Tuesday, the school said. He was 85.
Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletic director and member of the school’s governing body.
Michigan State hired Perles in 1983 to revive its beleaguered football program. He did just that, winning Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990 and coaching the school in seven bowl games. He helped the Spartans beat Southern California, 20-16, on Jan. 1, 1988, for their first Rose Bowl win in three-plus decades.
Kindley 3rd Georgia OL to enter NFL draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Guard Solomon Kindley has become Georgia’s third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.
Kindley has announced his decision with a “Dear UGA” letter on his Instagram account. He gave thanks to the Bulldog nation, coaches, trainers and others for support in his three years with the Bulldogs.
Kindley helped form one of the nation’s top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL draft.
Oregon State’s Smith gets extension
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Beavers through the 2025 season.
Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, originally signed a five-year deal when he became coach of the Beavers prior to the 2018 season.
The Beavers went 5-7 overall this season and 4-5 in the Pac-12, finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the league’s North Division. The team improved by three wins over the previous season.
Judgment day arrives for NY Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.
The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.
Thielen limited in practice with injury
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday in practice.
Thielen was on the field with the team for the start of the workout and added to the injury report afterward, a sign that he was hurt during practice. The two-time Pro Bowl pick was sidelined for close to half of the regular season because of a hamstring injury, before his seven-catch, 129-yard performance at New Orleans in the playoff game last week. The Vikings play Saturday at San Francisco.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice for the second straight day because of an illness.