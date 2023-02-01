IMG_4833.JPG
Emerald senior Bradlee Jones signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday with The Citadel. Pictured in front from left are Jemika Thrash, Geneva Jones, Lashonda Jones, Bradlee Jones, Duane Jones. Pictured in back from left are Daryl Sales, Bria Jones, Terrance Yedell, Jaylenne White, Bryson Jones and Brooklyn Riddle. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Bradlee Jones has known where he was going to play college football for some time. He's been committed since September.

And now he's commitment is official, as he signed with The Citadel to play college football.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

