Bradlee Jones has known where he was going to play college football for some time. He's been committed since September.
And now he's commitment is official, as he signed with The Citadel to play college football.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 9:08 pm
"It's a great accomplishment for me," Jones said. "A lot of hard work put in, and I just have to thank God, thank my family and thank my coaches. I can't wait to get there. It means a lot."
Like a majority of his classmates, Jones missed half of his junior season with an injury but bounced back for a stellar senior season, earning a spot on the All-Lakelands team after finishing his senior season with 65 total tackles with eight tackles for a loss, four interceptions and five pass breakups even though he missed three games with a broken finger.
"When I talked to the college coaches, he was the biggest recruitable person we had height, weight and speed wise," Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. "He got a lot of interest from a lot of folks. ... Bradlee always has a million-dollar smile. He has a great family. His brother plays at The Citadel and I think he plugs in down there. I think great things are in the future for him because he is an explosive athlete.
Alongside getting the opportunity to play D-1 football for a former NFL coach, The Citadel stood out to Jones because it gives him an opportunity to play with his brother Bryson again.
"Playing with my brother, I can't lie, that is a big part," Jones said. "I played my freshman year at Emerald with him, and carrying it on to the next level with him is a great accomplishment. I can't wait to play with him again."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
