“He does it all” is a cliché that coaches and reporters like to use when describing a standout athlete, but in Bradlee Jones’ case, he literally can do it all.
For his entire high school career, Jones has been a standout for the Emerald football and basketball teams.
He signed a scholarship to play Division I football with The Citadel. He led Emerald in interceptions and was an All-Lakelands selection.
On the hardwood, he was a huge sparkplug for the Vikings, throwing down numerous dunks this season.
For the first three years of his career, the spring was when Jones took a small step back. He played baseball but never excelled as he did in football or basketball.
But this year is different.
Last season, Jones started as the Vikings’ leadoff hitter and starting center fielder. His blazing speed made him an obvious choice for the top of the lineup, but inconsistency forced him to the bottom of the lineup for half the season.
Now as a senior, he’s driving the ball and getting on base at an outstanding rate.
“His age and his maturity level has grown a lot,” Emerald baseball coach Mack Hite said. “He hasn’t had a ton of time on the field with us. We’re finally getting a chance to see some of the work and time that he puts into it.
“He plays a lot of different sports. He’s on the go all the time, so that limits the amount of reps that he gets. In time, he’s really started to improve and pick up on a lot of the little details of the game.”
Jones drilled his first-career home run this season, a solo shot against Ninety Six. Overall, he’s hitting .340 with 20 runs scored and 20 stolen bases (including five against Chester). He’s drawn 12 walks and drove in six runs this year.
“I just listen to my coaches and teammates too about what I can do, bunting or hitting in the cage,” Jones said of his adjustments between this and last year. “All things go to them. ... It was a good feeling (the home run against Ninety Six). It gave the team momentum. As far for me, it felt good, but I was more focused on getting the win.”
But his biggest asset is still his speed. His coaches know it, his teammates know it and opposing players know it.
During batting practice, Jones can hit a normal grounder to anywhere on the left side of the field. His teammates will haphazardly call out “single.” If the ball is in the left-center gap, “triple.” A ball to right? “Home run.”
“He’s an incredible athlete,” Hite said. “His speed is game-changing. He does some things you just can’t teach. He’s one of those guys, you get him to the park and let them play. Any ball that he puts on the ground is questionable. It puts tremendous pressure on other teams, so it’s a real table setter when he can get on base.
“He’s done a really good job on the bases this year. It’s one thing to have speed, but it’s another thing to have the understanding of what to do with it in this game.”
Alongside getting a chance to flourish on the diamond, Jones also started running track this year, getting to showcase his 4.48 40-yard dash speed.
“I always wanted to run track,” Jones said. “I just wanted to tell Coach Hite. He was willing to work with me and make the best of both worlds. I always felt like I had the speed to compete in the state championship. Hopefully, that happens in track.”
While baseball is still his main spring sport, Jones has competed in two of the four Viking track meets this season.
He runs in the 4x400 relay team, the 4x100 relay team, the 200-meter dash and also is part of the long jump.
“It allows me to compete at another level,” Jones said. “A lot of our football players run track, so I’m out there with the football team again. You have to have that mindset of ‘I’m going to do my best.’”
At his first track meet, Jones won the long jump by nine inches with a 19-foot-11 leap. He also won the 200-meter dash with a 23.23 and helped the Vikings win the 4x400 relay.
The next meet he placed second in the 200-meter dash, finishing just .09 behind Greenwood’s Jaylen Robinson. Once again, he placed first in the long jump, soaring 21 feet 5.5 inches, which would have finished in the top 10 at the 3A state meet a year ago.
He’s done all of that without really any practice or real training, as he’s usually able to make just one or zero track practices a week due to his baseball commitment.
“I really just go out and perform at the best of my ability,” Jones said of his meet performances. “The weight room helps a little bit but practicing long jump or practice coming out of the blocks, I don’t do that. I just go out there and just run and jump the best I can.”
Jones has already helped the baseball team clinch a playoff berth. Jones is also focused on trying to qualify for the state championship meet in mid-May.
“The first time I saw him, I was running off long jump when he was jumping,” Emerald track coach David Payne said. “He knew very little of the technical side, but to just watch him jump, it’s special. The kids and coaches that were there knew that he was very talented.
“Once he gets with (Emerald track jumping coach) Merv (Rollinson) more and more, he’s going to jump further and further. I’m excited to see that.”