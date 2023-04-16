D.J. Twitty’s 3-yard plunge up the middle in the second overtime lifted the Black team to a 19-17 win over Garnet in front of a record crowd estimated at 51,000 in South Carolina’s spring game held Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Twitty’s score allowed the Black team to withstand a furious Garnet fourth quarter comeback. Trailing 17-0 late in the first half and still behind by a 17-3 score in the final stanza, Garnet rallied on a Dante Miller 6-yard run and a Colin Bryant 45-yard interception return, sending the game into overtime.