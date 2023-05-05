EDGEFIELD — For the second time in as many games, the Ninety Six softball team was starting at a four-plus run deficit entering the third inning.
On Friday, the Wildcats trailed by five after Strom Thurmond scored through a combination of hard-hit balls that included a double, two singles and a two-run error.
Instead of letting the game get away, as it did a couple of times earlier this season, Ninety Six answered. And answered. And answered, scoring seven runs in the third, leading to an 8-6 win in the second round of the playoffs.
“They (Strom Thurmond) came out swinging tonight and hit it well all night long,” Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. "I think we had a semi-slow start, but credit to them for the way they started the game. We just stayed solid and responded. That's something I haven't been able to say a lot this year.
"I'm just proud of the growth that I see within the team. Girls stepping up. Laural (Fleming) hits a home run in the nine-hole to turn the lineup and it's huge momentum. We just stressed base runners. Once we got base runners, it just kind of started to fall for us."
The comeback started immediately.
On the first pitch of the frame, Fleming launched a ball to left for a solo shot. Evie Montgomery followed with a walk and scored one batter later when Olivia Coster slammed a pitch to left for a double.
But the big hit of the night came off her sister’s bat.
With the bases loaded and still no outs, Brooke Coster saw a ball then swung, sending a fly ball to dead-center field. It just kept carrying, landing safely over the wall for a grand slam, for the first home run in her career.
“It felt like a dream come true. I didn't know what was happening because I saw all my teammates hitting a home run, and I (always) wondered what it felt like,” the older Coster said. "I finally got a chance to feel what it feels like, and it felt awesome."
The home run was Brooke Coster’s lone hit of the night, but she led the team with four RBIs.
“I'm just proud of Brooke because of the way that she approaches it,” Goodman said. "A lot of times, batting is not her go-to. She's improved a ton as a fielder, but she's continued to work on her hitting. She's bought in and now she's seeing the results of it."
Strom Thurmond cut the lead to just one in the fifth and took the momentum, sitting the Wildcats down quickly in the sixth, but the Rebels didn't maintain it for long.
That was in large part to Montgomery. On the second pitch of the bottom of the sixth, the freshman snagged a swinging bunt and fired to first for the first out of the inning before the Rebel even made it four steps out of the batter's box. With a runner on first, Montgomery again made a play, popping up from her catching squat to quickly catch a foul pop up for the second out of the inning.
Heading into the seventh, it was important to the Wildcats to add an insurance run. Pitcher Meghan Kimberling told the team as much.
Instead of waiting for someone else to make a play, the sophomore did it herself, driving a pitch to right-center field for an RBI single.
"Meghan told them 'Let's get some insurance runs before we go into the bottom of the seventh.' It came up and she took matters into her own hands after pitching a complete game," Goodman said. "Really proud of her, being a 10th grader and not being down on herself, just continuing to do what she does."
With the win, Ninety Six advances to the District Three Championship game, which it will host on Wednesday.
