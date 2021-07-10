Greg Lucas’ father made him wear a life jacket whenever they went boating.
“He was like a safety nut,” Lucas said. “I grew up in Camden, and we had a place on Lake Wateree. We just did not go out on the boat without a life jacket on at all times.”
Lucas, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources, still wears one today, despite the law only requiring that there be personal floatation devices for each person aboard a boat.
“I’ve been working with DNR for 31 years, and I especially think that, when I’m out on a boat, I have to have a life jacket on,” Lucas said. “If somebody takes a picture of me and I don’t have a life jacket on, it doesn’t look good. Here you are working for the state agency that promotes life jacket use, and here you are not wearing one.”
Children younger than 12 must wear an approved life jacket at all times.
“That is the No. 1 thing we tell people about boating safety: to wear a life jacket,” Lucas said. “It (not wearing one) is kind of like trying to put your seatbelt on while you’re having a wreck. It’s just not going to happen. You never expect to fall out of a boat, but it happens. It may not be due to your own negligence. It may be something you have no control over.”
If you don’t have a life jacket, there are kiosks at many docks in the Lakelands and across the state that have loaner jackets.
“The people who fish are probably the most at risk because they are out at all times of the day and night, and in weather conditions that are not always perfect, so they probably are more at risk than the rest of us,” Lucas said. “If you want to stay alive, it’s a good idea to wear a life jacket.”
Lucas also said life jackets are important for people wading in lakes and rivers, since there can be drop-offs in the water that can lead to a potential drowning.
The state DNR website has safety and boater regulations. South Carolina is one of the states that does not require a license to operate a boat. Lucas said that’s something legislators have looked at but haven’t acted on.
“I don’t see it in the near future,” Lucas said. “I don’t think it’s been seriously brought up at this point.”
Since there is no boater licensing requirement, Lucas suggests boaters should take one of the free boater education classes available through DNR. He said those who take the courses are safer boaters. You can find out about classes on the DNR website.
“Folks who have never driven a boat will purchase them and get on the water — and they can do so perfectly legal,” Lucas said. “But it shows in their boating behavior that they have not learned all the things about boats, such as the basic rules about how to conduct yourself on waterways. It’s so much safer. People who have never been in a boat have a lot of ah-ha moments in these classes. It’s highly recommended.”
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and area power squadrons also offer boating classes.
“Those are perfectly OK,” Lucas said. “I think most of them are free.”
Lucas said the biggest problem he sees on the water is personal watercraft such as jet skis operating too close to other boats and to docks. You can’t be within 50 feet of vessel or dock when operating personal watercraft at a speed that creates a wake.
“I think we see that violated pretty regularly,” Lucas said. “I think a lot of it is because people don’t know. Homeowners and boat owners feel very threatened by this, and it’s a common complaint that DNR gets.”
In addition to life jackets (personal flotation devices) for each person, boaters are required to have a sound device, such as a whistle, horn or bell, and a fire extinguisher. Boats must be registered, and boaters must have operational lights to run before sunrise and after sunset. Personal watercraft are not allowed to operate in the dark.
“You have to have navigation lights between sunrise and sunset,” Lucas said of boats. “You have to have a masthead light and a stem light, and red-and-green side lights that have to be visible from at least 2 miles away, and you have to have an all-around white light that is visible from at least 2 miles away.”
For information on boating safety, regulations and available education classes, visit the DNR website at dnr.sc.gov and click on the “boating” link on the side menu.