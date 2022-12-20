MCCORMICK — What a difference a day can make.
On Monday, the Emerald boys basketball team struggled in every area of the game against a fast-paced Abbeville team. The Vikings' next test? Another quick-paced team in McCormick.
MCCORMICK — What a difference a day can make.
On Monday, the Emerald boys basketball team struggled in every area of the game against a fast-paced Abbeville team. The Vikings' next test? Another quick-paced team in McCormick.
Unlike Monday night, the Vikings crashed the boards and played their pace, leading to a 65-41 win at McCormick.
"They were very disappointed last night, and we had a very good film session today. We just talked about some things internally that we need to change," Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. "I was really proud of our defensive effort. It was much better tonight than it was the night before. I was just really happy about that."
Defensively, the Vikings showed they could control the tempo of the game, forcing a McCormick team that thrives in a fast-paced setting to play in its half-court offense.
The biggest differences were the Vikings crashed the boards, offensively and defensively, and they didn't have a ton of live ball turnovers.
"We rebounded better," Scruggs said. "I thought we were a little bit better-poised guard-wise. We didn't turn the ball over as much. Just did a better job of taking care of the ball. Last night, we probably turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter."
With fewer turnovers, Emerald got into an offensive rhythm, mainly behind one of those guards that Scruggs mentioned.
Scruggs made a change to his starting lineup, moving Caleb Benson from the starting five to the first man off the bench.
The junior came in midway through the first quarter and made an immediate impact, scoring five of the 11 first-quarter Emerald points.
"He did a great job tonight. He was a lot more poised," Scruggs said. "He concentrated on just the game. He gave us a spark. I was really proud of him and his effort. It was a good way for him to handle adversity from last night."
Overall, Benson finished with 24 points, but he made a bigger impact in the game than just leading the Vikings in scoring. Benson crashed the boards throughout the night, collecting several offensive rebounds to keep the possession alive and he was a key ball handler, as he and the other Viking guards broke the Chiefs' press with ease for most of the night.
"I've been putting in a lot of work, and it just felt good to see it all come together for a game," Benson said. "I just hope I can keep building off it."
Senior K.J. Morton also broke double figures for the Vikings, finishing with 13 points. McCormick was led by Dre'Kevan Thomas, who finished with 11 points in the frustrating loss.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.