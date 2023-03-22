For the past four years, Matthew Bennett has been part of something special at Clinton High School.
He was part of the coaching staff that turned the Red Devils from a 4-7 team into a state championship contender. Now, he’s hoping to continue that success at Ninety Six.
“I’m very excited to take the helm of the football program here at Ninety Six,” Bennett said. “I think it’s a great opportunity. I think there’s a lot of potential in this community. I think there’s a lot of potential in these young men that are already part of the team.
“I think it’s a great chance to see what a group can do when they come together and play as one. We’ll see if we can reproduce some of the success that we had at some other places. Just love being in a community like this.”
Bennett was unanimously approved Monday night by the Greenwood District 52 school board to be its next head football coach, replacing Matthew Owings, who resigned in mid-February.
While at Clinton, Bennett worked as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. In 2022, the Red Devils ran through their season, averaging 46 points a game and reached the Upper State Championship.
Clinton produced six All-State players this past year, including two offensive linemen earning honorable mentions.
The biggest part of Red Devil football Bennett wants to install at Ninety Six is the family culture that was created at Clinton.
“Every day at Clinton when we got done, we broke it down on family,” Bennett said. “That family culture of not doing it for yourself but doing it for your brother that are with you, growing together through hard work and discipline. We want Ninety Six football to be like Clinton football was for us at Clinton.
“That’s our best kids, the best representation of who we are as a community, and we want them to be the best foot forward and represent this community with pride.”
Scheme-wise, Bennett said the offense will be tailor-made to the Wildcats personnel, which returns players such as quarterback Braden Mitchell, receivers Ladarion Waldrop and Dreydan Daniel and backs Zayvion King and Briant Witherspoon.
“I’m not going to tell you it’s going to look the same as it did at Clinton because our offense was dictated by our personnel, just like it will be here,” Bennett said. “We’re not going to do anything that we don’t think our kids can do. We’re not going to do things just because we saw them on Saturday. We’re going to do what our kids can do.”
Bennett also coached at Woodmont, Boiling Springs and Westwood. This is his first opportunity to be a head coach. He said the past few years at Clinton have prepared him for the head coaching job.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Bennett said of getting his first head coaching job. “Just thankful to be here. Now the part that everyone warned me about has come to fruition. Now I’m just thinking about all the work that I have to do. It’s a process that I’m looking forward to jumping into with both feet.”
