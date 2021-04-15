Jonsson named Freshman of the Year
The Lander men’s and women’s golf teams saw recognition from the conference office as the PBC All-Conference team was announced Thursday.
On the men’s side, Linus Jonsson was named Freshman of the Year while Maxime Legros was named to the PBC All-Conference second team. Hannah Stephenson was the lone member of the women’s side to be named to the All-Conference team, as she was named to the second team.
Jordan to present Kobe for Hall induction
Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.
Hall officials revealed the full list of presenters Thursday. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on presenter.
Jordan tearfully spoke for more than 11 minutes at the memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles in February 2020.
UNC’s Davis adds ex-Tar Heels to staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — New North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis has completed his staff filled with former Tar Heels players.
The school said Thursday that Davis has hired a former head coach in Jeff Lebo to work as an assistant coach while elevating Sean May from director of basketball operations to assistant coach. Davis is retaining Brad Frederick as an assistant coach after he had worked in that role under retired Hall of Famer Roy Williams.
It will mark the first time the Tar Heels’ head coach and three primary assistant coaches are all former Tar Heels players.
NCAA hits Southern Cal with probation
LOS ANGELES — The NCAA hit Southern California’s men’s basketball program with two years’ probation on Thursday because a former assistant coach violated NCAA ethics rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company.
The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the penalties, which include a $5,000 fine and a 1% loss of the private school’s basketball budget. The probation, which does not include a postseason ban, runs until April 14, 2023.
Aldridge retires after irregular heartbeat
NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.
Aldridge, who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007, said he feels better now after getting it checked out but nevertheless decided to end his 15-year career.