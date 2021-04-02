Greenwood native Ben Martin shot another 1-over 73 and was tied for 61st after Friday’s second round of the Valero Texas Open.
Martin shot a 1-over 73 in the first round of the tournament.
Cameron Tringale made a move for his first PGA Tour victory with a 3-under-par 69 and a two-shot lead after two rounds.
Tringale, a 12-year veteran, was at 9-under 135 after a round that included five-straight birdies and leads Jordan Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace. Spieth continued his comeback from a three-year winless slump and was at 7-under after a 70. Wallace shot 68.
Kansas gives Bill Self lifetime contract
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.
The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.
Durant fined $50K for social media messages
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.
Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.
Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”
Auburn’s Cooper to enter NBA draft
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper says he plans to enter the NBA draft and give up his remaining eligibility.
Cooper announced his decision to enter the draft and hire an agent Friday after putting up big numbers as a freshman despite playing in only 12 games. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds after being declared eligible by the NCAA.