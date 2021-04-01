Ben Martin shoots 73 in first round
Greenwood native Ben Martin shot a 1-over 73 and was tied for 57th after Thursday’s first round of the Valero Texas Open.
Martin is coming off a ninth-place finish in last week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
EHS alum named Scholar-Athlete of Year
Southern Wesleyan pole vaulter Haley McLaughlin, an Emerald High alum, was named a Conference Carolinas Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The Scholar-Athlete awards are presented annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.
To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.
Roy Williams retiring from UNC basketball
North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring.
The school announced Williams’ decision Thursday, two weeks after he closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.
UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game.
Cade Cunningham enters NBA draft
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA draft after a dynamic freshman season that saw him named a first-team AP All-American.
The 6-foot-8 point guard is expected to be a high pick — possibly No. 1 overall. His decision was no surprise — he participated in Senior Night activities before the Cowboys faced Oklahoma in Stillwater.
Cunningham won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the top freshman in college basketball. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game.
Texas Tech coach Beard leaving for Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The athletic director at Texas Tech said Thursday that men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has informed the school he is taking the job at Texas.
Beard made the decision early Thursday, according to Kirby Hocutt, the AD at Texas Tech. Texas has not announced the hire.
Beard led the Red Raiders to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish two seasons ago. At Texas, he will replace Shaka Smart, who left after six seasons for Marquette.