Ben Martin shoots 72 in second round
Greenwood native Ben Martin shot a 72 and was tied for 47th after the second round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, a part of the Korn Ferry Tour.
Martin shot a 71 in the first round.
Clemson women win NIT opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coming up clutch with a perfectly executed bank shot, Tylar Bennett put Clemson in front with 16 seconds remaining, and the Tigers went on to win their WNIT opener 65-60 against Ohio on Friday.
LU women’s soccer falls in overtime
Lander fought Clayton State to a scoreless tie through 90 minutes, but saw a fortuitous bounce go the Lakers’ way in overtime as the Bearcats dropped a 1-0 decision on Senior Day at Van Taylor Stadium.
4 more women sue Texans’ Watson
HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.
The lawsuits were filed Thursday night.