Ben Martin shoots 69 in first round
Greenwood native Ben Martin shot a 2-under 69 and was tied for 18th after Thursday’s first round of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Martin is looking to bounce back after missing the cut in last month’s RBC Heritage.
Pujols designated for assignment
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team.
The Angels surprisingly announced the move to designate Pujols for assignment a day after he wasn’t in their lineup for the slumping club’s fourth consecutive loss. The three-time NL MVP for St. Louis was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles.
Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and the first baseman is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits.
Mayweather to return for exhibition fight
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — At age 44, Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring for an exhibition fight.
The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades. Among the opponents he beat were Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya before he retired in 2015 — though he stopped mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.
Pacers suspend assistant coach, player
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they are suspending assistant coach Greg Foster for one game and fining center Goga Bitadze an undisclosed amount for an argument they had during a loss to Sacramento.
A statement from the team called it an “internal matter” and no additional details will be released.
The third-quarter incident Wednesday began after Bitadze allowed Maurice Harkless to grab a rebound and score on a dunk, which prompted Foster to scold Bitadze for his effort. When Bitadze answered by making a 3-pointer, he appeared to curse at Foster.