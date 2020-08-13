Ben Martin shoots 1-over 71 in first round
Greenwood native Ben Martin shot a 1-over 71 Thursday in the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Harold Varner III leads the tournament after the first round after shooting an 8-under 62.
Martin has partial PGA Tour status. He played several Korn Ferry Tour events last summer. He last played in the Barracuda Championship on July 30-Aug. 2.
Hall of Fame trainer recovering from COVID
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.
“Wayne recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been isolating at home and following CDC and health care provider recommendations,” his grandson posted on Wednesday. “Fortunately, he had not been at work for several days prior to the first symptom, so no one else at the barn is impacted.”
Lukas, who turns 84 in September, is “on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track,” his grandson wrote.
Senators lay out plan for athlete bill of rights
A group of senators led by Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Thursday released a plan for reforming college sports with an athletes bill or rights.
The legislative plan calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions,” and much more.
Joe Kelly’s ban reduced to 5 games
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal.
Kelly was originally penalized eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a 96 mph fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and two curveballs that brushed back Carlos Correa.