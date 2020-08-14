Ben Martin makes the cut at Wyndham Championship
Ben Martin shot a 4-under-par 66 Friday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He rebounded from a 1-over 71 on Thursday to make the cut by one stroke and lies tied for 64th heading into the third round.
Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel finished tied for first place after the second round.
NCAA cancels fall championships
The NCAA called off fall championship events — a move Thursday that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools will be competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball during the first semester.
NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, but it has been clear this was coming as conferences canceled fall sports seasons because of the coronvirus pandemic.
Chicago Bulls fire Jim Boylen
Months after the world was reminded of the best run in Chicago Bulls history, the franchise closed a chapter on one of its worst.
The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen on Friday as the new front office begins its remake of a team that missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years — a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”
The Bulls finished 22-43 this season and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World.
Stafford, Smart donate to social justice program
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart have contributed a total of $500,000 to an athletic department program focused on diversity and social justice.
AP Top 25 will roll on in college football season
NEW YORK — The Associated Press intends to rank teams if major college football games are played this season.
A most unusual season is less than a month away and the preseason AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank is scheduled to be released Aug. 24.
The AP will also release its preseason All-America team the following day.