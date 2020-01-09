Greenwood High graduate and former New England Patriots star Ben Coates is among 17 finalists for induction into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday.
Other finalists include Terry Allen (Commerce, Ga./Clemson), Art Baker (Sumter/Presbyterian College), Jeff Bostic (Greensboro, N.C./Clemson), Joe Bostic (Greensboro, N.C./Clemson), Peter Boulware (Columbia/Florida State), Troy Brown (Barnwell/Marshall University), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant/Appalachian State), Brad Edwards (Lumberton, N.C./University of South Carolina), Terry Kinard (West Germany/Sumter/Clemson), Stump Mitchell (Kingsland, Ga./The Citadel), Robert Porcher (Wando/South Carolina State), Rick Sanford (Rock Hill/University of South Carolina), Willie Scott (Newberry/University of South Carolina), Clyde Simmons, Jr. (Lane/Western Carolina), Steve Spurrier (University of South Carolina coach) and Charlie Waters (North Augusta/Clemson).
The three legacy finalists are Francis Marion Campbell (Chester), Chester McGlockton (Clemson), Joe Morrison (University of South Carolina coach).
An initial field of 50 nominees was narrowed down to 17 finalists. Five finalists will be chosen for induction into the Hall of Fame on April 2. Those five inductees will be announced mid-February.
Coates, who is already in the New England Patriots’ Hall of Fame, played eight seasons as a tight end for the Patriots.
He caught 94 passes for 1,174 yards in 1994 and finished his career with 5,555 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns, which ranks him as the fourth leading receiver at tight end of all time.
The Patriots’ selection of Coates in the draft was a shock, as Coates came from a small school. He made 10 catches in 1991 and 20 catches in 1992, then his career took off with the arrival of Drew Bledsoe and coach Bill Parcells. He had 53 receptions in 1993 and 96 receptions in 1994.
Coates broke many records and played multiple sports at Livingstone when the Blue Bears competed in the CIAA.
Coates didn’t play football at Greenwood High until his senior year. After his playing career, he became the head coach at Livingstone and later worked for the Cleveland Browns as a tight ends coach.
In 2000, his last year in the league, Coates won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens.
Coates was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 1991 draft out of Livingstone College, a historically black college in Salisbury, North Carolina.