Bell honored in Border Bowl
Saluda senior Noah Bell threw three touchdown passes to lead the South Carolina team to a comeback 23-20 win in the Border Bowl in Augusta, Georgia. He was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Game alongside Barnwell’s Dallyon Creech.
Bell completed 13 of 16 passes for 250 yards as he led a comeback in the fourth quarter. South Carolina trailed 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, and Bell threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Creech with 4:10 remaining. Creech finished the game with 188 yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns.
The Border Bowl, in its seventh installment this year, is an annual all-star game between South Carolina and Georgia.
Falcons hire Lupoi from Alabama
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is joining the Atlanta Falcons’ staff.
The team announced Saturday that Lupoi will serve as defensive line and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends.
This past season, Lupoi was defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent 11 years at the college level, including five seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.
Lupoi was appointed co-defensive coordinator before the 2016 season and served as defensive coordinator in 2018. He moved to the NFL to work for Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season as the Browns’ head coach.
Lions hire Coombs as assistant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.
The team made the announcement Saturday, a week after firing special teams coordinator John Bonamego and five other members of Matt Patricia’s staff.
Coombs was the assistant special teams coach for the Cincinnati Bengals the previous seven years and was with the franchise for 10 seasons.
Chiefs’ Jones, Kelce questionable
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday.
Jones was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Jones did not practice at all on Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he’ll play Sunday.
Jones also didn’t play when the Chiefs lost to the Texans in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.
Cowher elected to Hall of Fame
NEW YORK — Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night.
Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news to Cowher during CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.
Cowher was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006.