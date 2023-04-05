Two years ago, Ninety Six baseball coach Chad Ellis was in a bind.
He had a catcher in Payne Davis but needed the then-rising junior on the mound and at shortstop. Ellis also didn’t have another option rising through the Ninety Six middle school that he could stick behind the plate.
So he created one.
Ellis knew he had a good athlete in Hamp Ashley, who was playing in the outfield, and knew he could make the transition to behind the plate.
Through a lot of hard work with assistant coach Joseph Chaney, Ashley has become a wall of a backstop for the Wildcats.
“Hamp has done a really good job behind the plate,” Ellis said. “He’s naturally an outfielder, but we made him a catcher his freshman year. He’s done a really good job behind the plate the last two years. You can really tell a big difference when he wasn’t behind the plate for us the last couple of games.
“Having that presence behind the plate is good. Pitchers trust that they can throw anything, and he’ll keep it in front.”
The toughest lessons were learning how to block pitches in the dirt and frame pitches around the zone. Now that he’s three years into being a full-time catcher, Ashley says he feels extremely comfortable behind the plate.
“I liked it because it got me involved in all of the plays,” Ashley said.
Alongside being a reliable catcher, Ashley sets the table for the Wildcats’ lineup.
The past two years, Ashley has been Ellis’ leadoff hitter. While he can be streaky at the plate, Ashley finds ways to get on base.
“You want your leadoff guy to get on base any way they can,” Ellis said. “He’s done a heck of a job. Even last year, he had 20 walks as a sophomore, and that’s tough to do. He’s got a really good eye and knows the zone really well.”
Catching helps some with the junior’s approach. Since he’s already behind the plate at the start of the game, he can quickly deduce the umpire’s zone, which he can communicate to the pitchers, hitters and coaches on what to look for and where to attack.
“I just get to see a lot more pitching and get to know what the umpire is calling,” Ashley said. “When I think a pitch is a strike, I ask him how far it is or how much more I can come in. I just tell the pitchers how far he’s calling them out.”
The Wildcats are a young team but have a lot of promise. They hosted a playoff game a year ago and are poised to do so again this year. In the middle of that success is Ashely.
“He’s a veteran in our program,” Ellis said. “He knows how things are supposed to get done. ... We hope that he can continue to improve and lead. He usually does things the right way by example. That’s what we’re hoping he passes down to these guys, trying to do things the right way.”
