After a 14-7 record and advancing to the 4A Upper State Championship series, Greenwood softball will be hearing from a quasi-new voice next season.
Former Eagles assistant coach Bee Montgomery will assume the role of head coach in 2023, replacing Gerald Gates who took a job out of the district. It’ll be Montgomery’s first head coaching job since 2018 when he served as the Emerald head softball coach.
Montgomery said that prior to his two-year stint as an assistant, he coached his daughter, Zoey, and a few Eagles during his stint as a travel ball coach.
“I’ve coached the core group of girls at Greenwood since they were 8 years old,” Montgomery said. “I’ve got a pretty good core group coming back.”
This will not be Montgomery’s first group that has been playing together for a few seasons. While at Emerald, Montgomery led his veteran group to an 11-7 season good for the No. 1 seed in Region 2 Class 3A.
“We just kept them playing together and we never stopped teaching the fundamentals,” Montgomery said. “You look at those Emerald teams, those girls were playing together for years. It makes it easy as a coach to take over an experienced group.”
Montgomery said last season’s jayvee coach Emily Bailey, will become the varsity assistant coach and head jayvee coach next season. Despite having new faces in the dugout next season, Montgomery said his goal is to help Greenwood take another step.
“I know we had a really good season last year and I’m hoping we can take another step forward next season,” Montgomery said. “We lost one senior from last year and we have a couple of girls on jayvee that can help out on varsity.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.