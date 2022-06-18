Roughly 20 years ago, Stephen Shenal was just an avid bike rider when he found out the future of the Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour was in trouble.
The normal tour organizers had decided to retire from the event. Knowing he didn’t want the tour to disappear, Shenal, along with longtime rider Stephen Carhart, stepped in as one of the tour organizers and have done so for the past 20 years.
“I did not want this ride to fall off, because it was such a fun event, with the comradery with some of the faster riders, the families come out with kids,” Shenal said. “At the time, there was no other event around here. You would have to travel to Greenville, Anderson or Spartanburg.”
On Saturday, the Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour returns for another successful South Carolina Festival of Flowers event.
“There are a lot of cyclists in town surprisingly for the small town that it is,” Shenal said. “This ride in particular always falls in the hot months. The good thing is there’s not a lot of racing around, so you get a lot of clubs from out of town. They’ll come down with five or six guys that are just hammering up front. ... It turns into a great ride all the way around. The roads are some of the best roads around here, light on traffic. We have a very strong cycling community, so it does pay off well to have this event around town.”
Just like in the past five years, the bike tour will feature three routes that depend on how much the cyclists want to ride that day. The routes vary with the shortest route taking right at 22 miles, while the longest route is roughly 62 miles.
The Bee Buzzin Bike Tour is one of the oldest South Carolina Festival of Flowers events. It draws in people from the surrounding areas, which helps grow the Greenwood community, according to Carhart.
“Being right at the marketplace, it’s great to have it right there because you have the restaurants, beverages. It’s great for downtown,” Carhart, who also owns Emerald City Bikes said. “It is bringing a lot of people outside of Greenwood to Greenwood to do a family-friendly event that lasts two, three or four hours. You’ll see people all day just walking around the shops of Greenwood because it’s a different town and they’re in town. They look for something to do with their family. It’s great that it connects with the Festival of Flowers.”
As of Wednesday, roughly 100 people had signed up to participate in Saturday’s ride. Shenal said usually the final number will float between 120 and 150 people.
“We want everyone to enjoy Greenwood even if they’re moving at 24 mph or 13 mph,” Shenal said. “We want every cyclist to enjoy it. We want to provide a safe venue for everyone participating.”