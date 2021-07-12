Prior to clinching its division championship against Greenville on Thursday, the Post 20 players and staff suited up for a different team.
There were no new jersey’s to wear or lineup card to fill out, but like every game they have played in, the team banded together to try and defeat a common opponent. That night’s opponent was childhood cancer.
For a few hours they weren’t the Braves, they were “Lauren’s Eagles,” a donation group that raises money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation in honor of Dale Kittles’ daughter, Lauren, who passed away in 2010 after her battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma.
“It’s pretty awesome to see these young people put aside vanity and do this in solidarity of the young people who did not have the choice and lost their hair because of their treatment,” Kittles said.
Kittles said that the group was founded by his daughter in 2009, while she was receiving treatment for her fight with cancer in Columbia. Lauren, a Greenwood High School alumna, also came up with the group name to play on the fact that Eagles are bald.
When Lauren passed away, Kittles said that he continued the tradition to raise awareness for juvenile childhood cancer. Four members of the team, Hunter Prince, Caleb McLaughlin, Stokes Cromer and Trey Taylor got their heads’ shaved for the cause.
“It’s a tradition,” Taylor, who has had his head shaved all five years he played for Post 20, said. Legion is a big part of who I am and we didn’t get to do it last year. This is my final year playing because I’m too old and I just said, ‘It’s the last hurrah, let’s do it.’”
Taylor said his favorite part of the event is laughing and joking with his teammates while they get their heads shaved. Kittles said that he was truly “humbled” by the actions of Taylor and his teammates to stand together and be a part of the event.”
“I tell them do it, don’t do it, raise the money, don’t raise the money I won’t judge you,” Kittles said. “I appreciate the consideration from anybody. They listen to me, the story I had to share and they stepped up.