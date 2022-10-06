When the South Carolina High School League announced it was sanctioning boys volleyball, Beatty Murray was all in.
He was in the midst of his junior season as Greenwood’s keeper, finishing the season as an All-Lakelands selection with 154 saves for the Eagles.
But volleyball was special to him.
He grew up with it.
“When I was younger, my dad always went and played volleyball with his friends at Lander. I would always go and watch him, sometimes I would even play with them,” Murray said. “I’ve always wanted to play another sport besides soccer, but I just never had the time. When I hear volleyball was coming around, I decided I was going to play. I was going to either skip (soccer) practice or just make it work, and I’m making it work somehow.”
Murray grew up playing in the driveway with his father, Michael, bumping or playing pepper in the drive way. When Michael would go play in his men’s league games at Lander, Beatty usually tagged along, sometimes playing in the games alongside his father because he was “kind of shy back then.”
“Honestly, volleyball was probably the first sport I really learned because my dad liked it,” Murray said.
So when the SCHSL announced in April there would be boys volleyball in the fall, Murray and his friends were quick to sign up. He even had an idea on who should be the head coach — Michael.
“That is special to me. He’s a senior and he’ll be leaving next year,” Michael said. “This just allows me more time to be with him on top of the time we spend together traveling to soccer and on the weekends traveling to soccer games. I’m just thankful and proud that I am able to do this.”
“It’s really special to me, because we both grew up loving it,” Beatty said. “Right when I heard volleyball was coming around, it would be really cool if he could come coach because the team is basically some of my best friends. All my friends love my dad, and it’s just great to have him coaching us. We all respect him a lot.”
The dream was coming together, but the Murrays had to clear the dream with Beatty’s new soccer coach and Michael’s work. The only concern Beatty’s soccer coach had was missing games, but with just one game left in the regular season, Murray has seldom missed even a practice.
Throughout the week, Murray is juggling soccer and volleyball. On Mondays, Beatty is playing for the Eagles, while practice starts on Tuesday for soccer and volleyball. He goes from volleyball, which starts around 3:30, to soccer, which lasts until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Thursdays are late practices while games are on the weekend.
“Overall, from me, Beatty’s commitment to making it work, the soccer coach willing to work with us, it’s been really good,” Michael said. “It worked out. I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but we made it happen.”
Along with making it work in terms of timing, Beatty is also making it work on the court, as Greenwood is 6-4 in its first season. Beatty is the team captain, which was voted on by the other players on the team.
“He helps organize in practice,” Michael said. “I can turn practice over to him and he can run it himself. Having him in that leadership role, the kids really look up to him. Having him there, really helps me out in more ways than he can imagine.”
That vocal role of captain is something that Beatty is used to, he has to do it in every soccer game he plays, calling out formations and movements from his spot as a keeper.
“With soccer, I have to tell my guys what they don’t see. In volleyball, I think everyone sees it, but I’m just there to encourage them and help them moving forward, especially when the libero comes in for me,” Beatty said. “When I’m on the bench and I seeing everything in the game happening, it just fires me up, because I just want to let them know what I see on the court and help them out.”
Murray plays his final regular season volleyball game Monday at Midland Valley.