One year ago, Zeth Brower was in Council Bluffs, Iowa, claiming the 133-pound National Junior College Athletic Association Wrestling National Championship. This past Friday and Saturday, Brower was in St. Louis, attempting to make history for Lander.
Brower, who was the No. 4 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds, defeated Chadron State’s Ethan Leake in the first round of the NCAA National Championships. Then, he had to run the gauntlet, facing the No. 5 and No. 1 wrestlers in the country.
Brower battled through the top-ranked competition, winning the two matches by just three points and set up a championship battle against the No. 2 wrestler in the country.
The championship bout went the distance, as Brower used a pair of escapes to claim the championship 6-4. The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Year added another record to his impressive year — he was a national champion.
“Every match was a battle,” Brower said. “They were all within a couple of points. They were all really gritty. My mindset was just I knew I was better than all the kids. My timing wasn’t fully there because I had only had three or four tournaments coming off a broken hand and only a month of training. I knew I had some areas where I knew I wasn’t in the best position, but when it comes down to it, I knew I had more fight than them.”
Brower’s championship run was the first time a Lander wrestler won a match at the NCAA National Championships, which earned him the first All-American selection in program history. His national championship is also the first in the program’s three-year history.
“What Zeth has done this year is he’s set the standard of the ultimate expectation here, and that is to win a national title,” Lander coach R.C LaHaye said.
But Brower’s historic run almost didn’t happen.
In November, Lander competed in the Life University Open in Atlanta. In the semifinal round of the 144-pound class, Brower was grappling when his opponent used a dive roll to gain position. When Brower’s left hand smacked the mat, he felt a bone pop. He couldn’t grab anything with his left hand, but finished the match. Once the adrenaline left, the pain set in and his hand was swollen “as all heck” the next morning.
Brower was in a cast for six to eight weeks, but that didn’t stop his training.
While the rest of the team was working on the mats, Brower was in the weight room, doing one-arm workouts and maintaining his conditioning in case he got a chance to be back on the mat this season.
“He would leave the practice room drenched after two hours of training on his own while the rest of the team was wrestling,” LaHaye said.
Those two months provided Brower with an opportunity to get stronger and for him to cement his role as a team leader.
“I knew one thing for sure and that was I was going to get tougher. I was going to get stronger,” Brower said. “I wanted to try to be a good role model for the team. I didn’t want to let any of my teammates see me down. … You always have to fight and give it your all no matter what the circumstances. … If I didn’t do all of that, I probably wouldn’t have won it.”