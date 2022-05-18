NINETY SIX — With a runner on first and one out, Crescent's Brantley Davis hit a short pop fly to short. Ninety Six shortstop Gracie Lollis, ranged to her right, snagged the fly and fired to second to turn the inning ending double play.
In the grand scheme of the game, the double play didn't matter. The Wildcats trailed by nine, falling in the following frame 9-0 in the semifinal round of the Upper State Tournament for the second year in a row, but it mattered to head coach John Coster.
"They didn't give up Wildcat way," Coster said. "The game's over and they're still playing. Gracie Lollis made that catch and knew where to go with the ball. She could have gave up on that ball, but she didn't. That's what these seniors have meant. They never gave up. They've paved the way for good things to happen in the future."
Crescent jumped on Ninety Six early, scoring two runs in the first inning thanks to a pair of walks and a single up the middle. The Tigers tacked on at least one run in every inning except the fourth and the seventh by mainly just hitting the ball into the left-center gap or up the middle with runners on base.
"Crescent is a good team. I don't think they did anything special, they just put timely hits together," Coster said. "They didn't beat us like they normally do with running the bases well. They just beat us with good timely hits.
"I told them 'The better team won tonight. They played better than we did tonight.' I still feel like we could have had opportunities to make things happen, but we didn't."
Offensively, Ninety Six just never got rolling. Through the first time through the order, only two Wildcats picked up a hit. Though the hits were few and far between, Ninety Six had chances to cut the deficit.
In the third, the Wildcats put two runners on base with a single and a walk, but they couldn't push a run across. In the fifth, the exact same situation occurred, with Evie Montgomery collecting a single followed by a Gracie Timmerman walk. Once again, the Wildcats couldn't plate a run.
Montgomery finished with two of the Wildcats' four hits, while Janiyah Squire finished with the other two. All four hits were singles.
"There's a lot of promise, a lot of good players coming," Coster said. "Evie Montgomery had an excellent day at the plate. Janiyah went 2-for-3. That's an eighth grader and a freshman. There's some pieces that will fall into the puzzle."
Wednesday was Coster's final game as the Wildcats' head coach. Along with Coster, Ninety Six graduates five seniors off the 2022 team, four of which played on the 2019 state championship team. Three of them, Lollis, Timmerman and Anjellet Corner will continue their softball careers.
"They were in the eighth grade. Lots of talent like these young girls," Coster said. "They believed in what we were saying and went to work. I expect these young girls to do the same. These seniors have been very instrumental. … I think these seniors have paved the way to show these young girls what it takes to win."