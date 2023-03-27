ABBEVILLE — Just three days ago, Abbeville baseball coach Daniel Little stressed the importance of scoring runs without having to get a base hit.
But baseball is a funny game. The Panthers' lineup did some damage, putting up nine runs on 11 hits to down Landrum 9-3.
"Baseball is a game of opportunity," Little said. "If you don't do something with this opportunity, then what are you going to do with your next opportunity? The guys came out loose, had some good at bats. We knew that Landrum was going to battle, but the big five spot in the bottom of the first helped.
"Baseball is about you win the big innings or lose the big innings, and we won the big innings tonight. I'm proud of the guys. We played well in all three facets of the game."
After allowing a run in the top of the first, Abbeville needed to respond, and it did so in a big way.
Lohen Nickles lined a single to right. Bryson Hershberger followed with a bunt single and a walk to Jackson Uldrick loaded the bases.
And Hunter Overholt didn't miss. After a wild pitch plated the first run of the inning for the Panthers, the junior drilled a two-RBI single into left field.
A couple of batters later, it was Grady Overholt's turn, launching a fly ball to left field for a two-RBI double.
The Panthers struck again in the bottom of the fifth.
Once again, the Panthers allowed a run in the top of the frame, but answered in a big way in the bottom half.
Hershberger came up again and reached by a single and took second on a bad throw by the Landrum left fielder. He scored three pitches later with a Uldrick double to center.
Hunter Overholt delivered again with the second double of the inning. A stolen base and error brought him in five pitches later.
Justin Oglesby plated the final run of the game with a single through the left side of the infield.
"We try to win every pitch, but we also try to win each inning," Little said. "We won just about every inning just about."
On the mound, it was Chase Fisher.
Fisher tossed the first five innings of the game and punched out nine Cardinals. He scattered five hits and allowed two runs, neither were really earned.
"I was really impressed," Little said. "His last outing, he didn't really have good first-pitch strike percentage. Tonight, it was really good. When you get ahead, the possibilities are endless. That was a big deal for us."
