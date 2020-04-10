Bassmaster launches online fishing tournament
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For many young anglers, being out of school due to the coronavirus has meant an end to high school fishing teams, tournaments and time spent lakeside with friends. Fortunately, anglers ages 13 to 19 looking for a practical way to avoid crowds while still enjoying nature, exercise and a competitive outlet can join the Big Bass Zone Junior Championship (BBZ JC), an online tournament sponsored by B.A.S.S.
The BBZ Junior Championship is a grass-roots big bass tournament held online, which allows young competitors the opportunity to fish from anywhere and on their own schedule. There is no need for expensive equipment, as anglers only need a camera or phone and an email address to register their catch.
To participate, anglers simply register online at bbzworld.com. Registration fees are $25 for a single state or $50 to fish nationally in any state except Alaska. Once a bass is caught, the angler takes a photo of the fish on an official ruler (both length and girth) and submits the catch online.
The angler who catches the biggest fish in his or her state by Aug. 1 will qualify for a championship event which will take place from Oct. 2-3 at the beautiful Willows Club by Anglers Inn International in Priest River, Idaho, with competition on the Pend Oreille River.
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.
XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.
After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.
League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
Report: Brees to join NBC after retiring from football
NEW YORK — Drew Brees might have secured his plans once his playing career has ended.
The New York Post is reporting that Brees will join NBC after he retires. The 41-year old New Orleans Saints quarterback will be going into his 20th NFL season this year.
Brees is expected to begin as an analyst on Notre Dame games and in the studio for “Football Night in America” before eventually moving into the “Sunday Night Football” booth.
Cowboys sign former XFL player
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed cornerback Saivion Smith on Friday, adding the former XFL player about the same time the spring league announced it was suspending operations.
Smith played for Houston, which was the only undefeated team in the XFL when the league stopped playing last month after five games because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The XFL told employees they were being laid off Friday. Players were already free to sign with NFL teams. Smith had eight tackles in Houston’s first two games but was inactive for the final three games.
Smith led Alabama with three interceptions in his only season in 2018.
Iowa’s Garza testing NBA draft waters
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa All-America center Luka Garza announced he’ll enter the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility.
Garza was runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin for Associated Press national player of the year after averaging 26.2 points in Big Ten games, making him the first player to average at least 26 in conference play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994.
Garza scored a school-record 740 points this season, breaking the program’s 50-year old record. He scored 20 or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by any player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson (16) in 1987.
MLB launches video game tournament
NEW YORK — Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars switching over to PlayStation with America’s pastime on hold.
Thirty big leaguers — one from each team — have signed on to play a round-robin regular season on the MLB The Show video game with the real season on hold due to the novel coronavirus.
Snell, a Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, faced Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett in the opener Friday night. That matchup aired on Snell’s Twitch feed, and other games will be streamed via Twitch and YouTube with MLB Network host Robert Flores providing commentary.
The venture was launched Friday by Major League Baseball, the players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment.