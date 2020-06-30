Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.
MLB already had told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.
Golf tourney to help fund police training initiative
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Travelers Championship is giving some of the money raised by last week's golf tournament in Connecticut to help create a program to train police in how to deal with teens and young adults, especially in Black and racially diverse communities.
The tournament and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced Tuesday they are teaming to provide $300,000 over two years to the University of New Haven's Center for Advanced Policing and the Tow Youth Justice Institute.
Officials said the money will be used to launch the Connecticut Institute for Youth and Police Relations in Greater Hartford in the fall.
Officials said the institute will assist police officers in learning how to maintain public safety while also serving the best interests of youth.
Positive tests force Nuggets to close facilities
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets say they’ve closed their facilities after two members of the team’s traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. A third tested positive this week.
All three are asymptomatic, the Nuggets said Tuesday in confirming a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 35-member traveling party includes players, coaches and staff.
It’s unclear if the Nuggets will reopen their practice facilities before the team flies to Orlando on July 7 to resume the season that was halted in mid-March because of the virus, which has has killed more than 128,000 people in the United States.
Rockies' Desmond decides to sit out season
Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond plans to sit out this season to be with his family and help grow youth baseball in his hometown in Florida.
The 34-year-old Desmond wrote Monday night on Instagram that the “COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking.” But the biracial slugger also mentioned a myriad of issues within baseball, including racism, sexism, homophobia and socioeconomic concerns.
Tigers give No. 1 pick $8.4 million deal
DETROIT — No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract on Tuesday, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season.
Torkelson's deal includes an $8,416,300 is a signing bonus, which is $1,000 above slot value, and a $2,500 contingent bonus. He is to receive $100,000 within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and 50% of the rest on each July 1 in 2021 and 2022.
Detroit had the top pick for the second time in three years after drafting right-hander Casey Mize in 2018.
Angels' Ohtani returning to 2-way role
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will resume his two-way career with the Los Angeles Angels when baseball returns.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Tuesday that his Japanese star will pitch and hit in the majors this season.
Ohtani was only a designated hitter last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He wasn't expected to pitch in 2020 until at least May, and Eppler confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't altered the Angels' plans.
Grizzlies' Morant apologizes for anti-police post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant posted and deleted an Instagram photo suggesting he’d replace his name with an expletive on his number 12 jersey in a protest against police.
Morant apologized Sunday night, saying the message didn't “accurately convey” what he wanted to share and that he knows “there are good cops ‘12’ out there.”
Morant also asked for “justice” in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant.