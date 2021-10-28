When AJ Pollock hit a sharp gerund ball to Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson for the final out of the 2021 NCLS, it set up a matchup between Dusty Baker, manager of the Houston Astros, and Brian Snitker manager of the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves organization has a special place for Snitker and Baker, as both began their professional baseball careers with the organization.
Baker signed with the Braves out of high school in 1967. One year later, Baker started the 1968 season with the Greenwood Braves, where he played in just 58 games. Baker and the Braves won the Western Carolinas League before getting the call up to the MLB.
In his lone season in Greenwood, Baker hit .342 with six home runs and 39 RBIs. Baker played eight seasons with the Braves, where he hit .278 with 77 home runs and 324 RBIs.
Fast forward 11 years later, Snitker made his debut for the Greenwood Braves in 1978, where he played in 50 games as a catcher. He hit .286 with five home runs and 32 RBI in his lone season in Greenwood.
Since leaving Greenwood, Snitker played two more years before becoming a coach in the Atlanta farm system before taking over as the Braves manager in 2016.
While the two players never got the opportunity to play with or against each other, the two managers have coached against each other 32 times before the start of the World Series. In all 32 games, Baker was the manager of the Washington Nationals. He holds a 13-19 (which does not include games one and two of the World Series) lead on the series with Snitker.