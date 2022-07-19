SUMTER – Winning a championship is the hardest goal to accomplish in sports. Repeating is nearly impossible.
But don't tell the Post 20 softball team.
For the second-consecutive season, the Greenwood Post 20 softball team ran through its season, capping it off with coach Tee Timmerman hoisting the American Legion State Championship once again after it defeated Darlington 4-2 on Monday.
"I don't know if you can explain it," Timmerman said. "I'm proud of them. We've said it since the beginning — new team, set your own goals and create your own path.
"They did it. They did it all year. The work they put in and the belief they had in everybody, this is what you get for it. It's awesome to see all the excitement on their faces."
Though like any championship game, there was late drama.
Tied in the bottom of the fifth, Greenwood had runners on the corners with the middle of its order coming up.
With Lauralee Scott at the plate, Darlington made two crucial mistakes. The first was a pitch in the dirt that slipped away from its catcher, allowing Zoey Montgomery to easily score from third. The second was pitching to Scott, as the pitcher stepped into a pitch that just sat in the zone and drilled it to left field for an RBI-double.
From there, it was Scott's game. The Furman freshman dazzled on the mound, tossing a complete game with two unearned runs while allowing just three total hits.
"We knew Darlington was going to be a good team. I've played with a group of them, and I knew that they were going to be good," Scott said. "Just (focused) on getting ahead and trying to keep them off balance. We went a lot more up and in more than we normally do. We just kept them off-balanced then what they thought they were going to get. The defense played really well when they needed to."
Greenwood scored its first two runs in the first and second inning by playing small ball.
In both innings, Greenwood recorded a hit, advanced to second with either a bunt or a stolen base, then scored on a ground ball to second base by Aubrey Holland and Katie Fortner.
"We had already talked about it as coaches. We were going to get someone on and bunt her over and we're going to score. It couldn't have happened any better," Timmerman said. "Zoey got on, and Gracie (Timmerman) laid down the bunt.
"Just like the other night, they realized that ground balls, even though they make outs, score runs. That's what we did for the first two innings. … That always puts pressure on the defense."
Darlington's lone runs were scored in the top of the fourth by a pair of Greenwood errors.
Greenwood's second championship caps off the second American Legion softball season.
"I just credit that to having some wonderful young ladies that can play and want to play," Timmerman said. "The challenge for this team was you're not last year's team. Go out and do your own thing. They took that challenge and that's what they did. To do it twice in a row, you're lucky enough to do it once, that's pretty special."