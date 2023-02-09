If there’s one word to describe Lander wrestling’s season, it’s dominance.
The Bearcats are No. 2 in the country, boast a 20-2 record and have a plethora of nationally-ranked wrestlers.
And in a de facto conference championship, that one word held true.
Lander took control early Thursday night and didn’t look back in a 30-7 manhandling of No. 18 UNC Pembroke at Horne Arena. By sweeping their 10-game conference slate, the Bearcats were crowned back-to-back South Atlantic Conference Carolinas wrestling champions.
“Same thing we’ve seen all year: a lot of fight, a lot of hustle,” Lander coach R.C. LaHaye said. “We’ve got a team of guys that really go out there and they battle hard.”
It didn’t take Lander very long to get on the scoreboard — just a couple of minutes in fact. After No. 1-ranked 125-pound wrestler Logan Seliga was scratched from the Braves’ lineup, James Joplin pinned Pembroke’s Cameron Greene swiftly after a series of takedowns.
A good way to start a conference championship, but the Bearcats didn’t stop there.
Elijah Lusk managed to account for three four-point near falls in the third period of his 133-pound match, notching a technical fall following his 3-0 start.
As for Zeth Brower, the No. 1-ranked 141-pounder came out swinging in the third period of his match, too. Brower gained 10 points in the period to lift Lander to a major decision and an early 15-0 lead.
“That’s huge, man,” LaHaye said. “Our first three guys, to start with Joplin to go to Lusk to go to Brower, I mean, that really gives our team a lot of momentum going into the rest of the game.”
From there on, the Bearcats had absolute control for the most part, allowing Pembroke a few escape points here and there and minimal multi-point opportunities.
In the three matches that the Braves won, they won them by a total margin of four points, one of which came against No. 3-ranked 184-pounder Logan Hall. Hall lost narrowly to the class’ No. 18 wrestler Shylik Scriven in a 6-5 decision.
But an Anthony Yacovetti technical fall over a defending national qualifier and a Juan Edmond-Holmes decision win ended the commanding night for Lander.
“It shows our guys go out there and attack and try to score points,” LaHaye said of his team’s dominance. “That’s what you want from your team, you want guys out there scoring points and attacking and getting takedowns, that’s something we preach as a staff.”
Going into Super Regionals later this month, the Bearcats are rolling. Lander has not lost since Jan. 6 and has now won its second-consecutive conference championship.
However, heading into the postseason, LaHaye’s Bearcats have unfinished business.
“(Winning back-to-back titles) feels good, it’s the first of quite a few really big goals that we have,” LaHaye said. “It feels great, but we’ve got our eyes really set on some bigger things.”