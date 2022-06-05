After beginning the little league season with a banner ceremony, the Greenwood Abbeville Little League will need to make room for another.
On Sunday, the GALL 8U Coach Pitch All-Star team won its second-consecutive district title, downing Easley in extra innings, 9-8.
"Every game is as exciting as the last one," GALL coach Troy Cole said. "It's just fun watching these kids to be able to compete and win even when they are not playing at their best. We weren't at our best today and we still squeaked out the win when it counted."
The two teams faced off twice on Sunday with Easley winning Game 1, 9-8. In Game 2, GALL scored seven of its nine runs in the first three innings. After Easley regained the lead for the third time in the bottom of the fifth inning, GALL needed some heroics in the top of the sixth inning.
An RBI triple by Waylon Hellenga scored the tying run and then three pitches later, Hellenga scored the game-winning run thanks to an RBI groundout by Thomas Lloyd.
"The kids and the parents put in a lot of work from the time the (Little League) season is over," Cole said. "We only have about two and a half weeks to get ready, so we're practicing five days a week for about two hours at a time. The parents are the ones that have to get the kids there. Their commitment to me is 100% appreciated."
GALL finished the district tournament with a 3-1 record and advances to the South Carolina State Tournament in Greenville.
The tournament begins June 16.
"We started here winning districts and that means when they get older, we can start winning the districts which will eventually turn to states and then the Little League World Series," Cole said. "Eventually that's what we are trying to get to. We're trying to get back to the Southeast Regional like we did in 2009."
