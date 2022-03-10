Braeden McDonald described it as “if you took a golf ball and threw it up against a piece of wood.”
That poignant sound came from McDonald’s elbow after throwing a curveball for a strike against Belton-Honea Path last season. It’s a sound that baseball players, coaches and fans wince at because it signifies a cold truth — that player’s season is likely over. McDonald was no different as the breaking ball he threw on April 7, would be his last pitch for more than seven months.
“It’s not something I ever want to go through again,” McDonald said. “It’s not a sound I ever want to hear again. Every time I see a scar, I think of the one on my elbow. It’s something you have to get your mind off of sometimes.”
About six weeks after he tore a ligament in his right elbow, the now-senior was on a different path. Rather than working on his mechanics in the Greenwood High School bullpen, he was throwing to rebuild strength in his elbow at the ATI Physical Therapy center in Greenville.
Eagles coach Matt Baker said the physical therapy for an elbow injury is “pretty intense,” but along with regaining strength, a player also needs to restore confidence that they won’t have a reinjury.
“His elbow is probably healthier than anybody else’s because he had it redone,” Baker said. “It was just a matter of battling through the mental side of it saying ‘Ok I can throw this and its not going to hurt me.’ … Unfortunately arm injuries are common in our game and it doesn’t make it any easier when you have a kid that you love and care for.”
Despite not being in the lineup for the rest of the 2021 season, the pitcher appeared at every Eagles game in uniform. For Baker, McDonald’s commitment to the team was another sign of how competitive he is.
“I just wanted it so bad, especially after surgery,” McDonald said. “I didn’t ever want to feel like I wasn’t on the team again, so I was always going to be there. I wanted to be on the field, there were times that (Baker) had to tell me ‘You’ve had surgery, you have to stop moving your arm.’”
McDonald did everything he could to still feel connected to baseball. From playing with his glove in the dugout to gripping his pitches on a baseball, they acted as placebos to actually being on the field as he waited for his opportunity to retake the mound.
In Greenwood’s fifth-game of the 2022 season, McDonald finally got his chance. He was given the nod to start against Ninety Six in the third-place game of the Emerald City Classic. McDonald said the pregame preparation felt normal, but when he stepped out onto the mound for the first time, he used a moment to take it all in.
“I took my hat off and looked up and said ‘Thank you Lord,’” McDonald said. “It just gave me a special feeling, I don’t know how to explain it.”
McDonald picked up a win in his first start back as he works to become a consistent starter in Greenwood rotation this season.
“To be as successful as he was with the comeback has been awesome to see and good it’s for him to see that,” Baker said. “Doing things the right way, pays off and it’s been really cool to see.”