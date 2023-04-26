Matt Murray was born to wear to G.
His father played for the Eagles. His brothers played, and now, Murray is taking center stage for the Eagles.
“Matt is the youngest of three brothers, and all three of his brothers came through our program,” Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker said. “Matt knows what it means to play for Greenwood. Years ago, he was the one chasing home run balls like my kids are doing now. He’s been around Greenwood baseball for a long time now.
“It’s really important to him.”
Murray is a dynamic player for the Greenwood baseball team.
He’s the leadoff hitter and is the Eagles’ starting shortstop.
At the plate, he’s hitting .365 with a 1.083 OPS, alongside two home runs, 19 walks and 17 RBIs atop the Eagles lineup.
But more importantly, he’s been one of the best pitchers in the state.
This year, he’s started seven games and has a .97 ERA. He’s punched out 37 hitters while allowing a .150 batting average against him.
“Matt is an extremely hard worker. He’s a passionate player,” Baker said. “We felt like, just (with) his mindset, energy and his athletic ability, we felt like if he could come back and was the Matt Murray that we knew Matt Murray was, we had the potential to have a pretty decent year.
“He’s maturing and very cognizant of his arm health. It’s been really easy to bring him along slowly and control his pitch count. It’s been really cool to watch him come back from the injury and be healthy and have an unbelievably dominant year on the mound.”
This year is different for the junior.
As a sophomore, Murray was primed to be the ace of the Eagles staff, but he could never get fully healthy. He was dealing with some elbow pain, which allowed him to play in the field (mainly second base) but kept him off the hill.
“I just told myself to keep battling. Yeah, I was super upset that I didn’t get to pitch for my team, I felt like I could have helped a little bit, but it is what it is. Look at what we’ve done this year,” Murray said.
“I got in the weight room a lot this year. I ate a lot more to try to get my weight up. I started wanting to use my legs more this year, because last year, I didn’t want to use my legs. I was all arm. I just wanted to do stuff to prevent it (so it wouldn’t) happen again.”
He had to work his way back onto the mound. He threw an inning against A.C. Flora in the playoffs last year, but even this year, he had to start off slower.
But now, the breaks have been loosened and he’s going at full throttle.
Murray is 4-0 in his five region starts this year. He’s thrown 23 innings, punched out 31 batters and only walked nine. Even 80% of the balls put in play against him were weakly hit.
“Matt is extremely intense, to the point we have to pull him back a little bit, but we like that,” Baker said. “Matt wants to win. Matt is a good teammate. Matt gets on the mound, and he has extreme confidence when he’s there that he’s going to get you out.
“You see that. He exudes it. It’s because he’s worked hard. He’s done everything he’s needed to do to be successful here and he feel good about his stuff. ... He fills it up, he doesn’t walk a lot. He’s done a really good job for us competing, and his stuff is electric.”
Murray is a big piece in the Eagles winning their first region championship since 2014, but that wasn’t the goal at the start of the season.
Despite being 18-4 heading into the final week of the season, the Eagles still haven’t achieved their goal for the year — play together for as long as possible.
“It’s been a lot of fun. That Georgetown tournament helped a lot (to start the season), going up there and playing big 5A teams that were really good,” Murray said. “We’re just super tight, all of us together. I feel like that’s the biggest part to being a team, everyone being 100% with each other.
“They can tell you anything. We just have a bond.”