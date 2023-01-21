To say Erianna Wardlaw is a leader wouldn’t say enough.
She’s the Eagles’ leading scorer and a role model on and off the court to a young and growing squad.
She is the core of the Greenwood girls basketball team.
It’s challenging, difficult even, but after four years with the Eagles, she’s built for this.
“It’s new to me because the older I get, the more of a bigger role I got as a teammate because I’m a senior, the oldest, so now, they’re looking up to me,” Wardlaw said.
Wardlaw has seamlessly adjusted to being the heart of her team. The Greenwood standout is often seen with the ball in her hands on game days, and deservingly so. Her 20.1 points per game are more than half of Greenwood’s 37.6 points per game through 18 games.
She can do it all — shoot, play defense and get up and down the court in a flash. A player of Wardlaw’s talent is what Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles needs as she rebuilds Eagles girls basketball.
“Erianna has been an instrumental part of this program,” Chiles said. “She’s a dominant player and to be able to build around that core has been tremendous for this program.
“Being able to have that type of player where you can depend on her each and every game so that other players have the time to grow has been a really good thing for our program right now.”
Over her four years in the black and gold, Wardlaw has grown into a leader with a strong work ethic to complement her production on the court.
She makes sure to check on her teammates, always asks what she can do better and she’s humble, an uncommon sight with a player of her caliber.
“She leads by example and she’s a more reserved player by nature and I have seen her step up a little bit more in being a vocal leader and be able to take initiatives to kinda build that team bonding and it’s great to see players grow in that aspect,” Chiles said.
All of those valuable qualities add up and show on the court for Wardlaw. And in a Dec. 16 game against Clinton, her points did, too. 10 minutes into the game, she hit a floater, lifting her to 1,000 career points at Greenwood.
“It was exciting,” Wardlaw said. “Probably the best memory I’ve had because I didn’t know I was that close to my 1,000th point because I don’t check my stats, so it just snuck up on me.”
With a few months left in her high school basketball career, Wardlaw knows more fun memories are coming up for her and her team. After her time with the Eagles, she hopes to continue to play basketball in college.
But most of all, Wardlaw wants to bring home a home playoff game back to Greenwood.
“The boys (basketball team) always make it to the playoffs, but the girls, we haven’t made it to the playoffs in a long time, but to get a home game and get the hometown love, that’s something I’m looking forward to,” Wardlaw said.