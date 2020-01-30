Dusty Baker to manage the Astros in 2020
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker has been hired to replace AJ Hinch as the manager of the Houston Astros.
The team announced the hiring on Wednesday and said Baker will be introduced in Houston on Thursday.
The 70-year-old became the oldest manager in the big leagues. Hinch was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Ames takes lead at PGA Tour Champions
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Stephen Ames shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take a four-stroke lead over a Hall of Fame quartet in the Morocco Champions, the first PGA Tour Champions event in Africa.
Making his season debut, Ames matched the Samanah Golf Club record set by Daniel Brooks in the 2009 Samanah Masters. The 55-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad played the four par-5 holes in 5 under, making an eagle on No. 5 and birdies on Nos. 9, 12 and 18.
Sandoval signs with San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — Pablo Sandoval agreed to a minor league contact with the Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.
The 2012 World Series MVP, who pondered the idea last summer that his time with San Francisco could be over, would have the chance to earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.
Cubs’ Bryant loses grievance
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday.
The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.
NC college QB paralyzed in shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — A quarterback at a North Carolina college was paralyzed after a shooting in which at least six people were wounded during a party at a restaurant, police said.
Livingstone College junior Ryan Williams of Jacksonville, Florida, was among the victims shot at a Salisbury restaurant early Sunday, Salisbury police spokesman Greg Beam told news outlets.
Joe Burrow wins Manning Award
NEW ORLEANS — LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the recipient of the Manning Award for the 2019 season.
The award, which is administered by the Sugar Bowl and was announced on Wednesday, is presented to the nation’s top college quarterback and is the rare national honor that takes postseason performances into consideration.
Driver John Andretti dies at 56
INDIANAPOLIS — John Andretti carved out his own niche in one of the world’s most successful racing families.
He became the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double. He won on dirt tracks, street courses and superspeedways. He won an endurance race, competed in dragsters and became an iron man in IndyCar and NASCAR.
On Thursday, after a three-year battle with colon cancer, Andretti died at the age of 56.