NINETY SIX — Coming into Saturday’s Dam to Dam 100K Relay race, Greenwood resident Eric Hudgens figured his trusted pair of Brooks running shoes had about 900 miles on them.
After wearing those shoes out for the first 20 miles of the race, Hudgens ultimately had to switch to another pair of shoes, but that didn’t stop him from completing the longest run of his life.
As a one-man team, Hudgens ran the entire 65.5-mile race on his own. The 12-leg course starts at the Lake Murray Dam in Lexington and ends at the Buzzard’s Roost Landing at the Lake Greenwood Dam.
Hudgens said he’s been running every day for the last six years with a work group at Fujifilm. He competed in last year’s relay race with a team, but he wanted to challenge himself this year.
“I just wanted to see if I could do it,” Hudgens said. “I’ve been running just about every day at work, and I just figured I’d come out and try it.”
Hudgens was one of two runners on a one-man team to compete in the Dam to Dam 100K Relay race, which is in its third year. The event was founded by Lexington residents Simon Froese and Matt Proth and features teams ranging from 3-6 runners.
After running a 200-mile race in North Carolina during the fall of 2017, Froese and Proth thought that a local race would be a way to introduce the relay-style race to new runners.
The first-ever Dam to Dam 100K Relay was more of a test run. Fourteen teams from the Lexington and Saluda areas participated for free, but interest in the race from around the state steadily increased.
As the event expanded, Froese and Proth began charging entry fees, with the proceeds going to Mission Lexington, which annually helps more than 30,000 Lexington County residents with emergency needs.
“Matt and I have full-time jobs, so we wanted to do something positive for the community,” Froese said. “Mission Lexington is really great. They help out people with anything from financial aid to groceries to clothing to spiritual counseling. That’s who we said we’re going to help.”
During the course, the relay runners stop at 11 churches that serve as exchange zones. Froese contacted those churches, and the event began making donations to them as well.
“Even when trying to contact those churches, it was hard to get a hold of some of them because they’re in small, rural areas,” Froese said. “We’re able to give each church $500 and help them out with a power bill, which can be a big help for a small church.”
Dam to Dam 100K Relay also partnered with Greenwood’s Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home this year. Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home provides emergency intake services and residential care to abused, neglected and abandoned children and prepares the children for permanent placement.
“Being able to support these young folks is everything to me,” Executive Director Ti Barnes said. “Being a part of a huge organization like the Dam to Dam and having some of those proceeds come to us is absolutely wonderful. This gives us the ability to diversify our funding and get support from the community, which means a lot.”
Froese said he’s excited about the direction the event is heading in and will continue looking for more ways to grow the race.
The event had 40 teams last year. It had 76 teams compete on Saturday and raised about $13,000.
“This was another great race overall, and the runners seem to really love it,” Froese said. “We’ll be back next year and keep building and improving.”