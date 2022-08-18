As the world of news, entertainment and sports moves ever more to a digital platform, we are happy to announce that this football season’s high school games will make their digital-first debut beginning with this Friday’s games.
As game stories are written and edited, they will be posted to our website on a specially created web page where all high school previews, game stories and updated scores will be shared. As quickly as they can post to the site, Lakelands game scores will be posted periodically as they are played, giving visitors a quick glimpse of game status. The same page will then host all the games we have covered with our IJ staff and correspondents. The page will be easy to find on our main page at indexjournal.com and we’ll be promoting it as the season gets underway.
Subscribers to our website and e-edition have long had a jump on all our content offerings well before the morning newspaper’s arrival to their paper box or doorstep while paper-only readers had to get a full serving of games with Saturday morning’s editions.
As many faithful readers know, we have had to make a significant adjustment to our press time because of a reduction in the number of newspaper carriers who, in many cases, have five- and even eight-hour drive times to finish routes. You don’t have to be a mathematician to recognize that waiting until after midnight to publish a newspaper would mean some subscribers would read game stories over brunch, not breakfast.
Therefore, we will continue printing Saturday’s Weekender at 8 p.m. and then concentrate on getting high school football games readied for the website. This means, of course, that those hungering for game stories well before breakfast can log onto the website and get game details, complete with photos, video and audio that will complement as many of the games as we can.
This also means if you’re not already set up with full access to the web and e-editions, now is the time to do so. It won’t cost you extra, either.
We haven’t forgotten the die-hard newspaper readers. While they will not be able to read game stories in Saturday’s newspaper, they will get a recap of the games on Monday’s Sports front.
As those TV commercials say, “But wait! There’s more!”
We are also going to produce digital sports newsletters that will separately feature Friday’s preview stories and the night’s game stories. The newsletters will be emailed to people in our database, subscribers and nonsubscribers alike. The previews newsletter will arrive shortly after the 8 p.m. press run for Friday’s newspaper. Newsletters with game coverage will go out as soon as all stories are completed and processed for the website.
Here again, subscribers to our digital platforms will be able to click on the links of stories they want to read and be taken directly to them. Nonsubscribers? Call 864-223-1411 and say, with a nod to the late Olivia Newton-John, “let’s get digital, digital.”