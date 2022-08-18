As the world of news, entertainment and sports moves ever more to a digital platform, we are happy to announce that this football season’s high school games will make their digital-first debut beginning with this Friday’s games.

As game stories are written and edited, they will be posted to our website on a specially created web page where all high school previews, game stories and updated scores will be shared. As quickly as they can post to the site, Lakelands game scores will be posted periodically as they are played, giving visitors a quick glimpse of game status. The same page will then host all the games we have covered with our IJ staff and correspondents. The page will be easy to find on our main page at indexjournal.com and we’ll be promoting it as the season gets underway.

