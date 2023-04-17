Milo Dropps didn’t know what to expect going into his first track practice at Greenwood Christian.
He’ll be the first to admit that it was tough and it was brutal.
However, Dropps is committed — something not all athletes can say.
But something else makes him different from the rest of his teammates.
He’s a fifth grader, a fifth grader with a lot of heart.
He runs amongst insanely good high school athletes.
Think that matters to Dropps? Nope.
He’s stuck with it since that first day.
“It’s interesting just getting to work with him,” GCS track coach Joesph Ryans said. “Trying to learn what he’s good at, what he’s not good at, pushing him to get better at the things he’s not so great at and encouraging him to do the things that he’s good at to get even better at.”
Dropps joined track to prepare himself for football next fall, looking to increase his endurance and his speed. In a little over a month’s time, he’s improved both.
In the Hawks’ opening meet at Emerald on March 9, Dropps ran a 1:54.01 in the boys’ 400-meter dash. Flash forward to last Wednesday at Batesburg-Leesville, he ran a 1:36.78, shaving close to 20 seconds off his time.
His improvements have come steadily through Greenwood Christian’s first five meets, which has obviously come with a lot of hard work.
That hard work is most often greeted with the biggest ovation at any given meet.
And with some help from those around him, he knows those improvements will continue.
“It’s really motivating because I always get words of encouragement from them (my teammates) and it’s good to be able to know that I can always drive myself to be better,” Dropps said. “One day, I will reach that goal of being as best I can be as far as athleticism and skill.”
But knowing Dropps as an athlete, his strides come as no surprise.
He likes playing sports, having played flag football, baseball, basketball and soccer, most of which he played at The YMCA growing up.
As for what’s next, Dropps says he wants to be able to run the 800-meter dash before track season comes to a close. And after track season, he wants to play either running back or wide receiver for football.
The improvements he’s picked up these last couple of months will certainly help him accomplish those goals. And while his endurance and speed have increased, Dropps want to improve them even more.
“I would like to see my speed and endurance increase even more, just really become the best that I can be,” Dropps said. “The Lord will be able to help me with becoming better, I know that.”