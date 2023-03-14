Edel McDowell’s trip to Owensburg, Kentucky was long.
The city is seated right on the Kentucky-Indiana border and is more than eight hours away.
But the trip was well worth it, she went to Buc-ee’s after all.
“It was fun,” McDowell said.
Oh yeah, the 11-year-old also won an archery national championship.
McDowell won the title in the Fixed Pins Eagle Female division of the Eastern S3DA Indoor National Championships earlier this month.
The fifth grader shot a 300 with 54 Xs, just shy of a perfect score of 300 with 60 Xs.
An accomplishment? Sure. But McDowell is used to this success.
“I was excited, but when my dad actually asked me ‘how does it feel,’ I just said it was the same,” McDowell said. “When you win all the other tournaments, it just kinda feels the same.”
McDowell has been shooting archery for just three years, and so far, she’s proved to be a talent with a bow and arrow. On the way to her national championship, McDowell won state and regional championships.
Her secret to her success has been lots and lots of practice. With the help of her dad, grandpa and her coaches at Sherwood Forest Academy, an archery club in Greenwood, she’s been able to rise above her competition.
“She takes it to heart,” said Kenny Talley, one of her coaches at Sherwood Forest. “With some kids, they just want to show up and have fun and play, and then, we have other kids that want to show up and they want to do very well and be the best that they can be, and it shows with her.”
Sherwood Forest also brought three other archers to the national tournament, including top-10 finisher Madison Grubb. She finished 10th in the Open Young Adult Female division of the tournament, shooting a 300 with 43 Xs.
Grubb, a senior at Dixie High School, is a five-time state champion across a few different types of archery. So far, she’s won about $500,000 in scholarship money from the sport, but her top-10 finish at nationals was something extra special to her.
“I was really happy. I was over there tearing up with my dad because it was my goal and everything I set out to do,” Grubb said. “I was amazed. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I did it.’”
Now, McDowell, Grubb and the other archers at Sherwood Forest will set their sights back on the outdoor archery season. McDowell is excited, partially because of the 3-D targets she’ll get to aim and fire at.
The 11-year-old plans on doing archery for a while after falling in love with the sport during the last three years.
Why?
“I don’t know, it’s just all fun,” McDowell said.