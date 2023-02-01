ABBEVILLE — During the spring, Antonio Harrison thought his football career was finished. He had just torn his ACL while playing basketball, forcing him to withdraw from camps and most of his senior year.
But his hard work and recovery paid off. He came back just in time for the Panthers’ playoff run that ended in Columbia. Two months later, his football career is continuing.
Harrison signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, signing with Limestone.
“It just feels good knowing all that I went through having injuries throughout the season, coming back and playing hard and winning the state championship,” Harrison said.
“After we lost (in the third round of the playoffs) we just went to the weight room and started grinding hard. I went and played basketball and got hurt, but the doctors told me I was going to come back. I came back in the middle of the season, and me and the guys won.”
Harrison joins two of his current Panther teammates at Limestone, while he will also join Jeremiah Lomax, who graduated from Abbeville a year earlier, in the secondary.
“I’m excited for him, but I imagine the coach at Limestone is really excited to get him,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “When you get a Tubu, that’s really something special for Limestone I can tell you that now.”
