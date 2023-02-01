IMG_4873.JPG
Abbeville's Antonio Harrison officially signed with Limestone on Wednesday. Pictured with the senior are Fenica Harrison, Natorie Dawson, Natassja Dawson, Narrio Harris and EJ Harrison.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — During the spring, Antonio Harrison thought his football career was finished. He had just torn his ACL while playing basketball, forcing him to withdraw from camps and most of his senior year.

But his hard work and recovery paid off. He came back just in time for the Panthers’ playoff run that ended in Columbia. Two months later, his football career is continuing.

