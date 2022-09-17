In 2021, one of the weaker spots for the Ninety Six volleyball team was its front net defense. The group was led by a junior, a sophomore and a freshman. The talent was there, but the experience necessarily wasn’t.
During the offseason, rising Wildcat senior Anna Brooke Davis’ goal was to improve her defense.
Davis was a standout on the front line for the Wildcats a year ago, but she thought her defense could be suspect at times, since she had never truly been a front-line defender. So she went to work during her travel ball season.
“I really watched other girls do it (play defense at the net),” Davis said. “I play travel ball with half of these girls. We got a new coach, so I’ve been learning a lot of stuff from her. Half of that was defensive (lessons). I wasn’t in on offense as much, so I feel like I needed to learn more defense.”
The biggest lesson Davis learned from her new coach was simply stay on your toes because “the ball isn’t going to go where you want it to go.”
The lessons and the hard work have paid off for Davis this season, as she’s one of the top front-net defenders for Ninety Six.
“AB wants to successful. She wants to have the top stats,” Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said. “She’s able to read the court and things like that are different than what other girls bring to the table. She might not have the most hits, but she is one of our best blockers. Defensively, she can get off the next and play defense just as well as she can play offense. She’s all the way around a good player.”
This season, Davis was named one of the two team captains on the team.
“It was definitely more of a surprise,” Davis said about being named a captain. “I’m not one of the best players on the team, but I feel like I’m (a) positive (influence).”
For Wells, being named a captain doesn’t necessarily come from being one of the most talented players, even though Davis is one of the better players on the roster. Being a captain comes from leadership, which Davis displays mostly through her actions.
Wells said Davis’ leadership is shown by the way she works, leading in sprints whenever the players are forced to run or knocking out 10 good serves in practice.
“AB talks a lot about how she’s not the best hitter on the front row, and I tell her all the time ‘it’s not about that. It’s about the decisions you make and the type of person that you are,’” Wells said. “She’s a quiet leader, but she leads by example and shows her team how to do things. ... She works hard and shows her team how to lead.”
