At the start of the seventh inning, Lander was rolling. The Bearcats had a three-run lead and were continually forcing Anderson to its bullpen throughout the night.
But after "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" finished playing over the loudspeakers at Dolny Stadium, the game was tied. An inning later, Lander baseball trailed by three, resulting in a 9-5 loss.
"Late in the game, we just didn't create a lot of opportunities. Once they started coming back, we felt like our guys got on their heels and expected to lose once they made their rally back," Bearcats coach Jason Burke said. "This team needs to feel some winning. This team needs to know what it feels like to win those close games. Every game that we have played this season has been tight. We just need to come up on the better end of it."
The loss is Lander's sixth consecutive loss on the season after winning against Erskine on a walk-off wild pitch.
Early in the game, Lander was getting runners on with a lot of success. In the second it started with an 11-pitch two-out walk by Dawson Campbell, followed by a hit by pitch and a single to tie the game at one. Another walk loaded the bases for Oliver Zohn, who delivered with a bases-clearing double over the Trojan left fielder's head.
In the next two innings, the Bearcats continued to get on base, drawing five walks and a leadoff double, but that big hit continued to evade the Bearcats, as a strikeout and a bunt back to the pitcher ended the threats, leaving five runners on in the pair of frames. Overall, nine Bearcats were stranded in the game.
"I think left on base is a really weird stat. People that leave a lot of runners on base are made because they left them on base, and people that don't have a lot of runners on base are mad because they don't have them on base," Burke said. "I would rather have the opportunities and not cash them in than not have them."
While Lander's pitching wasn't exactly nails early on, it was getting outs. Through six innings, Anderson had delivered seven hits but scored just two runs, one in the second and one in the fifth. More importantly, the Bearcats had used just two pitchers compared to Andersons's six.
But a problem for Lander for most of the young season has been closing out games, and that problem reared its head on Tuesday. Lander used four pitchers in the next three innings. That group gave up six runs and walked four batters in that three-inning span.
"I think all those guys that threw in the back end today are all good arms," Burke said. "They just have to get more comfortable in those situations. I think they're putting pressure on themselves to be perfect when they don't have to be perfect."
The back-breaker was the seventh, where Anderson strung together six two-out singles to tie the game at five. Three more two-out singles to go alongside a walk and hit by pitch plated three more in the eighth.
While Lander was struggling on the mound in the final three innings, the Trojans turned to senior Austin Mercado, who allowed just one of the 10 Bearcats he faced to reach base. Six Bearcats were retired with a fly ball.
"Our approach offensively should stay the same no matter what, and I don't think it did," Burke said. "I think we started trying to do too much at the end of the game, trying to hit a double or a bomb instead of just having a good at bat. I think that's why you saw a lot of sly balls at the end of the game. When guys get out of the approach and start swinging too big, I think that's what happens."
Mercado finished with the win, while Tyler Overholt took the loss.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.