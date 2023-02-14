IMG_6510.JPG
Buy Now

Lander coach Jason Burke takes relief pitcher Hunter Overholt in the top of the eighth inning. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

At the start of the seventh inning, Lander was rolling. The Bearcats had a three-run lead and were continually forcing Anderson to its bullpen throughout the night.

But after "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" finished playing over the loudspeakers at Dolny Stadium, the game was tied. An inning later, Lander baseball trailed by three, resulting in a 9-5 loss.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags