The spring season will be a test for golfer Cal Brock.
Fully recovered from May surgery to repair a labral tear of the shoulder, the Emerald High School graduate is prepared to play in more tournaments for Anderson University than he did during the fall.
The junior was a regular in the lineup his first two years. Last year, he finished second on the team with a 75.15 unadjusted scoring average after being third in stroke average as a freshman. He played through shoulder dislocation before completely tearing the labrum doing another activity in April.
He rehabbed during the summer and resumed competitive play in the final two fall tournaments of this season. He shot 220 (69-78-73) to finish third among the Trojans in his first event and carded 238 (82-82-74) to place fifth among the Trojans at the next.
“I played decent in them,” he said.
He begins the spring season ready to recapture the level of play to which he has become accustomed.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “From a mental standpoint, I have progressed substantially.”
Anderson coach Danny Neal said Brock’s mental approach is his strength.
“His decision-making is very good,” he said, adding that Brock sets up a game plan and manages the course from there.
Brock made the most of his recovery time. Because he was limited to short swings and movements, he spent a bunch of time practicing chipping and putting.
“My short game has definitely improved,” he said. “That’s something I wanted to work on.”
During the summer he changed his putting grip to create “a little bit more stability, less wrist action.”
“I want to have a more uniform putting swing as far as my shoulders and my arms,” Brock said.
His distance off the tee is back to normal, he said, 280 yards during the winter and 300 during the summer. “He’s a fairly consistent ball striker,” Neal said. “He’s a little above average in distance off the tee.”
Men’s basketballRhondi Hackett had a season-high 20 points for Lincoln Memorial University against Anderson. The former Emerald Viking added seven rebounds and two assists.
Women’s basketballUSC Upstate freshman Quadijah Moore had 10 points in a start against Longwood. The Emerald High alum had four rebounds.
