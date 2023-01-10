WARE SHOALS — It wasn’t the way either team wanted to end Tuesday night.
With 3:06 remaining in the game, a physical altercation broke out between members of the Dixie and Ware Shoals girls basketball teams. Once things settled down, both teams went to their respective locker rooms, and after discussions, the game was called.
The contest will not be resumed, resulting in a 49-20 Dixie win.
“Things have never happened this way and that’s on both teams. That’s on Ware Shoals and that’s on Dixie,” Ware Shoals athletic director Chris Johnston said. “We’re too good of communities to have things happen like this.”
Once the altercation erupted, many bench seats cleared as coaches, teammates, officers and others rushed to the scene to break it up. The clash ultimately came to a halt with the game being called moments later.
The boys basketball game between Ware Shoals and Dixie, which was to be played following the girls game, will be rescheduled to a later date.
“I have a lot of pride in my hometown and I hate to see that happen,” Johnston said. “I hate to see it happen anywhere, but I hate to see it happen here.
“But I am proud of our people (separating the teams), I’m proud of our security here at Ware Shoals, I’m proud of our resource officers and safety coordinator Mr. Tommy Clamp for handling it and not letting it escalate anymore than it did.”
For Dixie, it was an unfortunate way for the team to earn its first win on the season.
“I hate it ended this way,” Dixie coach T. Carter said. “I thought our girls played well up until that point… I was proud of the way they played and trying to control themselves when everything took place, but like I said, it’s a shame to have it end like this for both teams.”
Dixie played excellently up until the game ended, shooting well from the field and taking advantage of Ware Shoals miscues.
The visiting Hornets got off to a 16-1 start in the first quarter, a run started by senior Anaya McHaney with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer.
As for Ware Shoals, scoring was scarce, as the hosting Hornets' first point came by way of a free throw with 38.6 seconds remaining in the first.
The game didn’t change much for the rest of the night with Dixie forcing turnovers and getting plenty of scoring from senior Ashton Crocker and freshman Jaylia Turner. The DHS duo led their team in scoring with 15 points each.
However, what seemed to work occasionally for Ware Shoals was the 3-ball. The hosting Hornets knocked down five shots from downtown, including three from Tailyn Smith. She led Ware Shoals in scoring with 10 points.
Following a 31-9 deficit at halftime, Ware Shoals did step up a bit on defense after a lights out half from its opponent. Ware Shoals held Dixie to just seven points in the third, all of which came from Crocker.
However, other than a Smith 3-pointer, the hosting Hornets had little going from them on offense in the third. And when their offense started to get back on its feet in the fourth, so did Dixie’s, outscoring Ware Shoals 11-8 in the final quarter.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.