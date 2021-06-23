Alonso to defend Home Run Derby title
NEW YORK — The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. Alonso made the announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page.
He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.
Rizzo: Girardi a con artist after substances check
PHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a “con artist” a day after Philadelphia’s manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game.
“It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball,” Rizzo said in a radio interview Wednesday on Washington’s 106.7 The Fan.
Djokovic, Barty are Wimbledon top seeds
WIMBLEDON, England — Defending champion Novak Djokovic was named as the top seed at Wimbledon on Wednesday as he seeks a 20th Grand Slam title while Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh.
Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is seeded first on the women’s side. The Australian hasn’t played since retiring from her second-round match at the French Open due to the flareup of an upper-leg injury.
The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.
Emmert: NCAA crafting interim NIL rules
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July and act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution.
In a memo sent to member schools and obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.
Celtics hire Udoka as new coach
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Udoka replaces Brad Stevens, who stepped away from the bench and into the front office when Danny Ainge retired this month.