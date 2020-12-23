Abbeville’s varsity football team is in the midst of a historic run of success, but that’s not the only Abbeville team excelling on the state level.
The Panthers sent another senior class off with a state title ring with last Friday’s state championship win over Marion. In the weeks before that, Abbeville’s Parks and Recreation Department youth teams won state championships as well.
The Parks and Rec 12U, 10U and 8U teams each won state championships in their divisions this year, showing Abbeville’s domination in the sport at all age levels.
“Abbeville’s success stems from the men that volunteer to coach and mentor our young men,” said Abbeville Parks and Recreation director Nick VanHorn. “We are fortunate to have coaches that coach at the middle school, the high school, or have played in the Abbeville High School system.
“They dedicate countless hours to these young men and pour everything they have into them year in and year out. We can also credit our success to the overflowing support we receive from our community and our program sponsors.”
Many of the Abbeville players who enter the varsity team and lift it to success draw back on their memories of winning at lower levels, too.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles has now led the Panthers to seven state titles, and Abbeville has 11 in its program’s history.
Nickles remarked after last Friday’s state title win that the whole community works together to achieve success on the field.
“It’s not me,” Nickles said. “This is me knowing Abbeville a long, long time. It was just something I am proud to be a part of.”