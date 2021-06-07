NINETY SIX — Another strong turnout saw the morning group beat the rain and the afternoon group play through inclement weather as the annual Allen “A” Coursey Memorial golf tournament made its return Saturday at The Patriot at Grand Harbor.
Nearly 200 golfers registered for the tournament, which honors the life of Coursey, a heavily involved member of the local golf community who died Nov. 18, 2015.
All proceeds benefit junior golf in the Lakelands. Coursey, who was the golf course superintendent at Grand Harbor, was a big supporter of junior golf, which is why the family chose to host the event each year.
Kay Walker, Coursey’s mother, said she was pleased to see continued support for the event after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve just been so overwhelmed with all of the support,” Walker said. “It just keeps growing and this is for such a wonderful cause. We’ve been very blessed with the support.”
The group of Sofi Carles, Phoebe Carles, Zoe Carles and Skylar Evans won the morning round with a team score of 20-under par.
It was the group’s third time playing in the tournament. Sofi and Phoebe have recent experience playing at Grand Harbor while at Clinton High.
The sisters now play college golf. Phoebe just finished her freshman season at UNC Asheville, and Sofi will enter her freshman season at Presbyterian next year.
“We’ve been playing in this for a while, so it was a lot of fun to win for the first time,” Phoebe said. “It’s a lot shorter distances than what we’re used to in college. (Sofi) hits it far and we were able to hit chip shots all day. We were always in the fairway because of consistent drives.”
Phoebe and Sofi grew up playing junior golf under Tommy Pendley, the director of the Piedmont Junior Golf Association.
Pendley instructed Coursey during his playing days and worked with Coursey at several area courses.
“Allen was very special to me,” Pendley said. “I was tickled to death when he got in the golf business and became a superintendent (at Grand Harbor). These people just loved him so much.”
Coursey, a 1984 Ninety Six High graduate, won four state championships with the Wildcats from 1981-84. He continued his playing career at USC-Aiken and eventually graduated from Lander with a bachelor’s degree.
Before joining Grand Harbor, Coursey worked at several area golf courses, including the Golf Course at Star Fort and Hunter’s Creek Golf Club.
The tournament is in its sixth year of honoring Coursey. Pendley said he’s enjoyed watching the event grow over the years.
“I wound up speaking at his memorial service, and so many people were out there in their golf carts to sit there and watch the service,” Pendley said. “That was moving. I was honored the family asked me to speak, and that shows you the special guy he was who was taken too soon.”