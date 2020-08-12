The fifth annual Allen “A” Coursey Memorial Golf Tournament has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament is played at The Patriot at Grand Harbor in honor of Ninety Six native Allen Coursey, a heavily involved member of the local golf community who died Nov. 18, 2015.
After being originally scheduled for July 25, the tournament was rescheduled to Oct. 17 before committee members decided Sunday to cancel the event.
“We didn’t want to take any chances because of the pandemic,” said Jim Westbrook, a committee member. “We’ve run this for about five years now, and it’s important that we do it right. We want to be on the safe side.”
More than 200 golfers have played in the tournament. All proceeds benefit junior golf in the Lakelands. Coursey, who was the golf course superintendent at Grand Harbor, was a big supporter of junior golf, which is why the family chose to host the event.
Kay Walker, Coursey’s mother, said about $30,000 has been raised in the last five years. The Piedmont Junior Golf Association, Junior Golf Academy and golf programs at Ninety Six, Greenwood and Emerald high schools have benefited from the proceeds.
“Allen’s love was junior golf,” Walker said. “That’s why we started this tournament. We’ve been so blessed to be able to give back to the community and support junior golf. We’d definitely like to see it continue to grow in the area.”
Coursey, a 1984 Ninety Six High graduate, won four state championships with the Wildcats from 1981-84. He continued his playing career at USC-Aiken and eventually graduated from Lander with a bachelor’s degree.
Before joining Grand Harbor, Coursey worked at several area golf courses, including the Golf Course at Star Fort and Hunter’s Creek Golf Club.
Walker said many area golf pros contacted her and Angie Palmer, Coursey’s sister, in 2016 about starting a tournament in Coursey’s memory.
“They have served on the tournament committee and have worked hard to promote this tournament in our area,” Walker said. “So many golfers have come to play in this tournament, and it just means a lot to my family.”
Walker said the tournament plans on returning in 2021.
“If we can get over this (pandemic), our plan is to hopefully have it next year,” Walker said. “We waited until the last minute to cancel this year because we were hoping that we would be able to have it so we could provide funds to the schools and Piedmont Junior Golf.”