After hoisting their second-consecutive state championship, six Post 20 players along with coaches Tee Timmerman, Bee Montgomery and Dwayne Scott had two more games to play.

On Tuesday, Zoey Montgomery, Aubrey Holland, Gracie Lollis, Gracie Timmerman, Lauralee Scott and Micheala Harrison donned their red, white and blue uniforms for the inaugural American Legion State Softball All-Star Game.

