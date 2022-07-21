On Tuesday, six Post 20 softball players participated in The American Legion State Softball All-Star Game hosted at Lander University. From left are Zoey Montgomery, Gracie Lollis, Lauralee Scott, Micheala Harrison, Aubrey Holland and Gracie Timmerman.
After hoisting their second-consecutive state championship, six Post 20 players along with coaches Tee Timmerman, Bee Montgomery and Dwayne Scott had two more games to play.
On Tuesday, Zoey Montgomery, Aubrey Holland, Gracie Lollis, Gracie Timmerman, Lauralee Scott and Micheala Harrison donned their red, white and blue uniforms for the inaugural American Legion State Softball All-Star Game.
The game, hosted at Lander University, featured the best athletes across the North and South Divisions including Buffalo’s Kamryn Akins and Abbeville’s Matilyn Cox.
“It was an honor to coach it,” Post 20 coach Tee Timmerman said. “We just wanted to come out here and let all of these girls showcase what they have and have fun. The night was not about winning or losing. We just wanted them to come out, have a good time and play a little bit. Like I said, to be a part of this was really nice.”
Post 20 was one of three teams that had six members selected to play in the game. Along with showcasing the talent in South Carolina, fans of the Bearcats got a chance to see five future Lander softball players in Lollis, Timmerman, Harrison, Montgomery and Akins.
Lollis, Timmerman and Akins have all graduated and will all look to fill big roles when they return to the softball field in 2023.
With the bevy of selections, Tee Timmerman said showcasing the abundance of talent helps grow interest in playing American Legion softball for Post 20.
“Just winning the two state titles helps it grow,” Timmerman said. “The first year we only had 14 girls and this year we had a full roster of 18. Even though we’re going to be losing five or six girls, with the success we’ve had I don’t see us struggling to fill those spots. To see what playing good and showing your talents can get you a game like this.”
The All-Star Game caps another successful season for Post 20, running the table game en route to the state title. Under Timmerman, Post 20 has lost once in two seasons and has tallied more than 100 runs scored each year.
“It is tough to do it one time, but to be able to do it twice is super special,” Timmerman said. “It’s a great accomplishment and I’m just lucky enough to have two good teams that could do it. I didn’t have to coach much and it’s a credit to them. These girls were awesome for the last two years.”
