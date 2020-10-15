Alabama’s Saban sidelined for Georgia
Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per NCAA guidelines, and also can’t be in the stadium while testing positive for COVID-19.
The coach remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID, and Alabama said Saban was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.”
When asked if a coach who remained positive could coach from an isolated room at the stadium, SEC spokesman Herb Vincent cited CDC guidelines saying “people who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.”
AP source: Lue to be Clippers coach
Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
A person with knowledge of the situation said final terms were still being worked on. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because no contract had been signed.
Lue will replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons and is now coaching the Philadelphia 76ers. Lue, 43, was on the 59-year-old Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.
Cincinnati game delayed because of COVID-19
No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.
The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.
The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.
Virus could reverse Bundesliga plans
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The Bundesliga is moving closer to another run of what Germans call “ghost games” as the coronavirus threatens to reverse the tentative return of fans to the stadiums.
Germany’s league led the way in resuming amid the coronavirus pandemic, and later its politicians crafted a flexible, local model to allow at least some fans back at up to 20% capacity. This weekend, though, it appears almost certain that more Bundesliga games will be played without supporters than with them.
Six of the nine home teams this round have stadiums in areas with infection rates above the level set down in the politicians’ agreement which governs German sports this season. Going above 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days generally means a club can’t have fans.
Astros still alive in ALCS
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Correa homered with one out in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Thursday behind sensational pitching from five rookies to remain alive in the AL Championship Series.
Correa drove a fastball at the letters from Nick Anderson to straightaway center field, watched the ball for a few steps and then flung his bat. He was greeted at home by his ecstatic teammates. Correa is only 3 for 18 in the series, but two of the hits are homers.
The Astros pulled to 3-2 and forced Game 6 today, which will be a rematch between left-handers Blake Snell of Tampa Bay and Framber Valdez of Houston.
Le’Veon Bell signs with Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Le’Veon Bell late Thursday, two days after he was released by the New York Jets, giving them some much-needed depth at running back and another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” Bell tweeted.
Bobby Bowden out of hospital
Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden was released from a hospital Thursday after being treated for COVID-19.
Bowden family friend Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old college Hall of Famer was back home after a weeklong stay at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
He was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19.